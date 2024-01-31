It’s been three years since Munawar Faruqui almost dodged the controversy of getting out of jail over serious accusations. He was charged for making objectionable remarks about Hindu deities while doing a standup comedy show in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

He was relieved on 6th February 2021 after spending 35 days in Indore’s Central Jail. It became possible after he applied for an interim bail, which reportedly could be challenged if a chargesheet were submitted to the court amidst an ongoing inquiry.

Tukoganj police station was supposed to file a chargesheet in Munawar Faruqui‘s case, but there has been a delay in the same. In a conversation with PTI, Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav informed, “Our investigation into the matter is underway, and the chargesheet has not been submitted to the court yet.”

In the same report, it’s also stated that an official from the senior prosecution department revealed that this delay is because of the pending permission approval to be given by the Madhya Pradesh state government, after which they’ll file the chargesheet as per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) mandate against Bigg Boss 17’s Munawar Faruqui.

On January 29, 2021, a formal request was lodged by the police to file charges against him under Indian Penal Code section 295-A. It’s to be seen when the Madhya Pradesh State Government will give a nod to file the chargesheet.

What’s the punishment upon being charged guilty under IPC Section 295-A?

As per indiacode.nic.in, “Whoever, with deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class of citizens of India, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations or otherwise, insults or attempts to insult the religion or the religious beliefs of that class, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.”

Post ruling Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui was recently seen addressing a wave of a crowd in Dongri; his fans gathered to congratulate him for winning the reality show. Even that event faced controversy when an FIR was lodged against him for illegally using a drone that was shooting his visuals in Dongri.

Munawar Faruqui won the show with Abhishek Kumar & Mannara Chopra ending up on 2nd and 3rd positions. Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey ending their journeys at 4th & 5th position. Even that event faced controversy when an FIR was lodged against him for illegally using a drone that was shooting his visuals in Dongri

