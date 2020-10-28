Malaika Arora‘s beauty and fitness drive everyone crazy. The fact that she is just perfect despite being a mother is great. But do you know how much hard work goes behind attaining such perfection? Well, the first one is waking up early. The actress admits being a morning person, in a new social media post.

Malaika’s confession comes with an Instagram selfie where she sports her out-of-bed curls.

“Mornings r my thanggg….#sunshinegurl,” Malaika Arora captioned the image.

Malaika recently stressed on self-love in a social media post, saying she is comfortable in her skin. She posted a boomerang video on Instagram stories, where she poses for the camera flaunting her natural self.

A few days back when Malaika Arora celebrated her 47th birthday, her rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor had a mushy post for her on Instagram. Though these two have never come out in open all their fans and the entire m=industry is waiting to see Malaika turn a bride again for Arjun.

Malaika keeps sharing tricks on social media for self-care. She recently doled out social media tips on how to deal with hair fall.

