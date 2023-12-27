Sharmila Tagore is one actress who was way ahead of her time. Whether it was her professional career or personal decisions, she was unapologetic about her choices in life. She broke the internet back in the 1960s with her bikini cover, which became a topic of debate even in the parliament. Here’s what the actress has to say about the massive backlash and the controversy that erupted because of her swimsuit look.

Back in 1966, Tagore was the first actress to pose in a bikini for the magazine cover of Filmfare. She also had scenes in a swimsuit in the 1967 film An Evening in Paris. The romantic thriller, directed by Shakti Samanta, also featured Shammi Kapoor and Pran in pivotal roles.

Sharmila Tagore was hurt by the bikini controversy

Recalling the progressive yet infamous incident, Sharmila Tagore shared her thoughts on Koffee With Karan 8. She recalled, “The photographer was slightly worried. I just thought I looked very nice. It really hurt me later because everybody interpreted it in such a way that I was upwardly mobile; I was trying to catch eyeballs. I didn’t feel like that. When it came out in Filmfare, I was in London and unaware till Shakti (Samanta) ji called me and said, ‘Will you come back quickly? There are terrible things happening here.'”

Sharmila Tagore added, “Questions were asked in the parliament.”

Husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was very supportive!

The legendary actress revealed, “I used to live alone, and I was very upset with all this. It was completely the opposite of what I thought would happen. So I sent a Telegram to Tiger, and he said, “I’m sure you’re looking very nice. So that was my support.”

Her revelation left Saif Ali Khan in disbelief

Saif Ali Khan was shocked to learn that his mother’s bikini look was a discussion in the parliament. He said, “What were the questions? (laughing) I wonder.”

However, his mother interrupted and said, “Questions will not be discussed here.”

Sharmila Tagore added, “It was not pleasant for me. After that, I was very careful, and I chose Aradhana.”

For the unversed, Aradhana was a 1969 blockbuster starring Sharmila and Rajesh Khanna in the leading roles. The romantic drama was also directed by Shakti Samanta.

We’re proud of Sharmila Tagore for inspiring us and setting new examples for society!

