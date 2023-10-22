Mahabharata is a grand epic. An epic so hard to transform into a screenplay that is has not been done successfully since BR Chopra’s version. However, many have tried, and Star Plus came very close to delivering it, but none could match the brilliance of the original. However, talking about films, none could try it. Though a few had dreamed about it. Two names who we know had a vision were Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli.

Both the stalwarts, at some point in their careers, wanted to make a film on Mahabharata. While Rajamouli in many of his interviews, said it would be a grand 10-part film, Aamir Khan wanted to translate it into a seven-season web series. However, he backed out later, calling it a dream too big.

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri announced his take on Mahabharata titled Parva, but it could not create much buzz. The cast of the film has been kept under wraps, and it made us want to beg SS Rajamouli to envision this epic drama and translate it into reality. We recently caught hold of a fan-made trailer of Mahabharata with an epic cast.

Though this trailer dates back years ago, looking at this epic cast, we want to pray that someone gives SS Rajamouli 2000 crore to turn this dream into a reality.

Amitabh Bachchan as Bheeshma Pitamaha

Since no Mahabharata can start without Bhishma Pitamaha’s vow. He took an oath to serve the Kauravas and protect them, and he did that at any cost. What was the cost? Watching Pandavas suffer. But he vowed his loyalty to the crown, and he served the crown well. Who better than Amitabh Bachchan to play the eldest member of this Royal Family.

Rekha As Kunti

While Big B might be the best to serve the Kauravas, guess who might fit the bill to play Kunti? None other than Rekha. Mother of the Pandavas and Karna. Born to be a queen, wed to Pandu to be a queen, till fate happens!

Aishwarya Rai as Ganga

Though the fans suggest Aish as Gandhari, we think she might look best playing Shantanu’s wife, the pious and pure Ganga. It might be a great twist if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the mother of Gangaputra Bheeshma! But since it would be two different timelines, it might be an eager and unique selling point for the film. Just like how Deepika Padukone allegedly played Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in Brahmastra!

The Pandavas

Hrithik Roshan can play the eldest Pandava, Yudhishthir. The one who goes by his oaths. The responsible one. While Prabhas might be the best choice to date to play Bheema. His bulked-up physique suits him the role as best. Imagine him taking revenge for his wife, Draupadi! Chills right? The archer and the follower, Arjun, might be nailed by Ranveer Singh. Why? Since he is a chameleon, he can nail anything.

Karna

While the trailer doesn’t offer options for Kunti’s abandoned son, it would be great to see Vicky Kaushal or Ranbir Kapoor nail it. Though technically, this would also mean the eldest Pandava, older than Hrithik Roshan. In fact, considering the fiery and the ever-burning with his existence, it might be great to see Jr NTR rule this one.

Kangana Ranaut as Draupadi

Kangana Ranaut is the epic choice to play Draupadi. The one who challenged the Kauravas after getting harassed by them. The one who called for the downfall of their empire and the one who cursed them and how! This might be the toughest part to pull off since Hrithik and Kangana in the same film is a dream next to impossible.

Duryodhana – Dushasana – The Devils

Ajay Devgn and John Abraham might play the devil Kaurava duo who instigate the Pandavas to place their bets on their wife. It has been quite some time since we have seen the two actors channel their inner demons on-screen.

This fan-made trailer was shared on a YouTube channel, Mr Editor, and he wins all the accolades for such a perfect cast. For the rest of the cast, you can check out the video here.

