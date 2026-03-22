Drumrolls, please! Ranveer Singh has scored his fourth $10 million grosser at the North American box office. The spy action thriller sequel Dhurandhar 2 is unstoppable. Within 3 days, it has emerged as the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in the international circuit. Scroll below for the exciting update!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge North America Box Office Day 3

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated $3.75 million (estimated) in North America on day 3. It is witnessing a phenomenal response at the US box office, which is also the best-performing international circuit. When converted into INR, Aditya Dhar’s film has amassed 35.25 crore on Saturday.

The total earnings in North America have surged to $10.65 million. With that, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the 9th Bollywood film ever to cross the $10 million mark in the USA/ Canada circuits. That too, in only 3 days, which is mind-boggling!

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the North America box office:

Day 1: $3.95 million (including premieres)

Day 2: $2.95 million

Day 3: $3.75 million*

Total: $10.65 million*

Dhurandhar: The Revenge beats PK & 2 other Bollywood grossers!

Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer was expected to beat Stree 2 ($8.52 million) on day 3 and mark its entry into the top 10 Bollywood grossers in North America. However, the Eid 2026 release knocked it out of the park, also beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, Ranveer Singh’s own Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and PK. It is now ranked 7th and is all set to take over Padmaavat today.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in North America:

Dhurandhar – $20.65 million Pathaan – $17.49 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million Dhurandhar 2 – $10.65 million* (3 days) PK – $10.62 million Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – $10.45 million Dunki – $8.60 million

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking & Prediction: Roaring 80 Crore+ Pre-Sales; 2nd Biggest Sunday Of All Time Loading

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