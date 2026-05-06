Lee Cronin’s latest horror film, The Mummy, which is a reimagining of the Mummy franchise, is in its third week in theaters. Despite a modest 47% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, it has performed strongly at the box office. With a current worldwide total of $81.1 million, the film ranks as the third-highest-grossing horror release of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Mummy vs. Evil Dead Franchise – Box Office Performance

Although it has already outgrossed all three entries in Sam Raimi’s original Evil Dead trilogy by a wide margin, The Mummy is yet to surpass the next two installments in the franchise. One of them is Lee Cronin’s own film, Evil Dead Rise (2023), which earned $147.1 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The other one is Fede Álvarez’s hit 2013 film Evil Dead. At this stage, it seems highly unlikely that The Mummy will be able to outgross Evil Dead Rise. So, let’s take a look at how much it still needs to surpass the 2013 film Evil Dead at the worldwide box office.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy vs. Evil Dead (2013) – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two horror films, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy and Evil Dead, compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Box Office Summary

North America: $27.6 million

International: $53.5 million

Worldwide: $81.1 million

Evil Dead (2013) – Box Office Summary

North America: $54.2 million

International: $43.3 million

Worldwide: $97.5 million

What The Numbers Indicate

It can be observed from the above figures that Evil Dead has a significant lead of $26.6 million over The Mummy in North American earnings. As a result, despite a stronger overseas performance, the Lee Cronin-directed horror film is currently behind the 2013 film’s worldwide total by roughly $16.4 million.

Whether Lee Cronin’s The Mummy can close this gap and outgross Evil Dead at the global box office may depend on how strongly it holds in both the domestic and overseas markets in the next two to three weeks. That said, the final verdict will become clearer as the film continues its ongoing theatrical run.

What Is The Plot of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously disappears in the desert, she is assumed to be lost forever. Eight years later, the girl suddenly returns, and this shocks the family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Official Trailer

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