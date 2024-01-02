Amitabh Bachchan has witnessed such stardom and fan following that anyone else probably has. After ruling the industry for over 50 years, he has given his fans some cult classic films. He has also ruled Television by hosting the quiz-based show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which recently ended its 15th edition. Recently, Kaalia director Tinnu Anand shared an interesting anecdote of a time when his father, Inder Raj Anand, shamed Big B in front of 200 people.

The story goes back to the time when he was shooting for Kaalia and Inder Raj Anand had penned an Urdu dialogue for Big B. However, when he fumbled over and over again, he bashed him and shamed him in front of the whole unit. Scroll down for details.

During his latest interview with News18, Tinnu Anand recalled a time when his father and writer, Inder Raj Anand, suddenly appeared on the sets of Kaalia. It all happened when Amitabh Bachchan was rehearsing the Urdu dialogue, but he fumbled and failed to deliver it. “Second or third time during his rehearsal, I heard a voice, ‘Theek se kahiye janaab, theek se‘. We all looked behind, it was my father. Amit looked at me and said, ‘B**tard, you called your dad here or what?’” he said.

Tinnu Anand further revealed his father told Amitabh Bachchan, “Beta, yeh Urdu hai, isme wazan hota hai… Laanat hai tumpe. Harivansh Rai Bachchan ke bete ho tum. Unke chhaon mein pale ho, aur tum keh rahe ho ke zubaan nahi hai yeh tumhari? Laanat hai tumpe.”

Shocked by his father’s behavior with Amitabh Bachchan, Tinnu Anand expressed his worry of losing his lead hero to his father. However, the senior writer, in his response, assured his son, “If he’s Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s son, he won’t run away’. After some time, Tinnu saw Big B rehearsing the same dialogue with an assistant, and when he resumed shooting, he nailed it. Seeing him perform, Inder Raj Anand didn’t say ‘cut.’ He went to Big B and hugged him.

Tinnu reveals the scene was a party scene in Kaalia, in which Pran saab says, “You’ve made a grand success of your life, but the road you’ve taken is made of gold, and that will lead you straight to my prison, or to the gallows. Kaalia, that is your future’. And Kaalia responds, “Kya naza ki takleefon mein maza, jab maut na aaye jawaani mein. Kya lutf janaaza uthne ka, hargaam pe jab maatam na hoga.”

Well, megastar for a reason. Don’t you agree?

