Madgaon Express has emerged as a success. It may be a small success from theatrical revenue perspective but considering the kind of budget that it has been made and good recovery that has come from OTT, satellite, music and other ancillary rights, these numbers which have come in are an overall good addition too. Especially in the times when certain films have failed big, it’s heartening to see a small film like Madgaon Express at least cover its costs and then add some more.

The good part is that the film dropped less than 50% even in a week when biggies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan had released. These films occupied majority of screens and still compared to 6 crores which had come in the third week, the fourth week haul was 3.62 crores, which is a good hold. As a matter of fact it could well have done even better had there been no competition since the second week (6 crores) to third week (6.48 crores) drop was even lesser. However in weeks to come, things could turn out to be further favourable for the comedy since there are no real big releases coming that would occupy audience attention.

As you read this, the film has collected 30 crores already as its four week total stands at 29.95 crores. This is quite good when compared to how things looked after first week when 13.85 crores had come in. At that time it had seemed that the film will have 20-22 crores finish at best but now it will go ahead by at least 10 crores and then add some more too. In fact it would be really remarkable if somehow it can miraculously reach even 35 crores. Now that would be something.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

