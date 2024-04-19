Prithviraj Sukumaran’s The Goat Life has definitely slowed down at the worldwide box office, but the scoreboard is being pushed ahead, helping the film to cross some big hits in the Malayalam film industry. As per the recent development, the biggie has surpassed the lifetime collection of Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan, thus emerging as Mollywood’s third highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading to know more!

The biggie will soon be completing one month in theatres, and amid the glorious global journey, several milestones have already been achieved. It had all eyes set on the theatrical performance due to the hefty budget it carried. As the content was really strong, the collection kept on growing consistently, with positive word-of-mouth doing wonders. As of now, it has almost touched the milestone of 150 crores gross.

In the latest collection update, The Goat Life completed its 3-week run in theatres yesterday, and if estimates are to be believed, it has amassed 78.20 crores net at the Indian box office. Including all taxes, the gross Indian total stands at 92.27 crores. In the overseas market, the film has grossed 57 crores so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the total worldwide box office collection stands at 149.27 crores gross.

With 149.27 crores gross, The GOAT Life has surpassed the lifetime collection of Pulimurugan (140 crores gross). So, currently, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is holding the third spot on the list of highest-grossing Malayalam films and is expected to end the journey by staying in the position.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time at the worldwide box office:

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 235.16 crores gross 2018 (2023) – 181 crores gross The Goat Life (2024) – 149.27 crores gross Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores gross Premalu (2024) – 132.68 crores gross Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores gross Bheeshma Parvam (2022) – 88.50 crores gross Neru (2023) – 86 crores gross RDX (2023) – 58 crores gross Kannur Squad (2023) – 82.50 crores gross

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

