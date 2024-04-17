Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, recognized for his recent performance in the Malayalam survival drama Aadujeevitham, shared his insights on working in Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan. He shared his experience on the film set, which was shot both in Tamil and Hindi and featured Vikram and Aishwarya Bachchan, revealing how he went unnoticed during filming.

In an interview with Mashable, Prithviraj Sukumaran reflected on the experience, describing it as a significant validation. He was in his mid-twenties when Mani Ratnam offered him the role, which he played as one of the central characters. Recollecting his first day on set, he observed that most crew members were from Hindi backgrounds, as the film was being shot concurrently in Hindi and Tamil. Although Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vikram were familiar faces to everyone, Prithviraj needed to be recognized. He overheard murmurs suggesting, “They don’t know who he is, but he must be talented because Mani Ratnam has chosen him.”

He continued, It was enjoyable, but he felt like a bit of lamb on the set, facing a steep learning curve. It meant a lot to Prithviraj when Mani Ratnam recognized his potential. Recently, Mani Ratnam called Prithviraj after watching The Goat Life and conversed with him. It deeply touched Prithviraj because he’s certain Mani Ratnam will never acknowledge it, and perhaps he’ll never understand how much Prithviraj grew as an actor and filmmaker through that film with Mani Ratnam.

