Munjya has been doing quite well in the third week as well with weekdays being steady. The film had brought in 2.50 crores on Monday and now on Tuesday too it’s super steady with 2.48 crores more coming in. This is also on the expected lines since there isn’t much competition around it with Chandu Champion also doing similar numbers. There isn’t any other movie in the fray too and hence today too the collections should be around the same mark.

That said, it would be interesting to see how the film holds up tomorrow. There is Kalki 2898 AD coming in and while it’s set to take a very good start at the box office, the holdover releases would be impacted for sure. Munjya has already done its job and so it’s all about collecting bonus numbers now. Moreover, it’s also assured of a 100 Crore Club entry so that pressure is off its back as well.

The horror comedy has now reached 92.29 crores and it should close its third week with a score over 95 crores. Post that an entry into the 100 Crore Club should actually happen by the close of fourth weekend itself, even if Kalki 2898 AD runs riot. A superhit at the box office, Munjya is a welcome win for Bollywood this year and ends the first half of 2024 on a high.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

