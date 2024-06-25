This year has witnessed some major surprises at the box office. Not just Bollywood, many small-scale films shined bright in the country with massive collections. Guntur Kaaram, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Fighter, among others, feature in the Top 10 Highest Openers of 2024, but where will Kalki 2898 AD stand? Scroll below for all the details.

Kalki 2898 AD is the upcoming storm at the Indian box office. It stars an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Brahmanandam. The pre-release hype is massive, and projections hint at a worldwide opening of a staggering 200 crores!

Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian Box Office

So far, the trend is fantastic for this Nag Ashwin directorial. Advance booking collections are fast pacing towards the 20 crore mark and mind you; there are still two days left before the release. Ticket prices have been hiked in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in single screens and multiplexes, which will majorly benefit the first in the first two weeks.

With the current graph, it looks like Kalki 2898 AD will achieve massive milestones at the box office, starting with its opening collections. Talking about the Top 10 Highest Opening Grossers of 2024, the throne is currently conquered by Guntur Kaaram (42 crores).

Take a look at the complete list of Top 10 Highest Opening Grossers of 2024 below:

Guntur kaaram – 42 crores Fighter – 24.60 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crores Shaitaan – 15.21 crores HanuMan – 12.55 crores Tillu Square – 11.20 crores Crew – 10.21 crores Captain Miller – 8.80 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 7.50 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crores

A sum of 17.43 crores (excluding blocked seats) has already been added to the kitty via pre-sales for day 1. The numbers will boost further in the next 48 hours, leading to a bumper start for Kalki 2898 AD. And with spot bookings in other arenas nationwide, there is a high chance that Prabhas starrer will beat Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela’s Guntur Kaaram.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

