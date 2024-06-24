It’s a 50 for Chandu Champion. The film could have managed that on Saturday but missed scoring that by just a few lakhs. However, the moment Sunday morning shows kicked off, there was a half-century celebration waiting for it. The film carried forward the momentum created ever since the start of the weekend, which is reflected in Sunday collections, which have come well.

The film ended up netting 8.01 crores more, and that’s much more than double what it had collected on Friday [3.32 crores]. It was a similar trend in the first weekend as well when Sunday collections were double that of Friday, and that was when on Monday there was the partial holiday of Eid, which benefitted evening and night shows on Saturday. This weekend, there is no such advantage, and collections are still seeing a huge increase, which shows that word of mouth continues to spread well for the film.

Now, that’s something that will help the film during the weekdays, and it’s absolutely required as well so that the journey towards 70 crores+ lifetime is maintained well. So far, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has collected 57.76 crores, and the makers will aim for the 60 crore mark to be crossed tomorrow itself so that there is much lesser pressure in the week ahead when it will be competing with Kalki as well in addition to Munjya.

