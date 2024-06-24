Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Box Office (Worldwide): Despite Fresh Competition Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Film Nears $300 Million Milestone

The latest film in the Bad Boys Franchise continues to break records despite fresh competition from Inside Out 2. In its third week, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, featuring Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, soared past Bad Boys II as the second-biggest instalment in the long-running franchise’s history, both domestically and worldwide. The film is also nearing a $300 Million milestone.

Inside Out 2, which smashed records during the second weekend, becoming the highest-grossing film in the world in 2024, did not deter Bad Boys’ performance. While the 2020 threequel Bad Boys For Life’s $424M is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is eyeing a $400 Million Global run, becoming the second-highest installment in the franchise.

The slapgate controversy plaguing Will Smith did not dim his star power globally, as evidenced by the box office. According to Luiz Fernando, the Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah-directed film accumulated 24.1M in the international market in the third weekend, bringing the total overseas tally to 142.2 M.

In Addition, the film’s domestic haul is around 146.9M, bringing its worldwide tally to 289.1M. The latest instalment is just a few million short of reaching the $300 Million Milestone by next week. Bad Boys 4 might bag $400 million by the end of its theatrical run, a fantastic feat for the franchise in the post-pandemic world.

The film, made with a budget of $100 million, marks Will Smith’s first theatrical release since the Oscars incident, which led to his decade-long ban from the Academy following the on-stage altercation with Chris Rock.

The fourquel has also been received well, landing a fresh 64% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the second highest-ranked film in the franchise. Bad Boys for Life has the highest score, landing a 76% approval rating on the review aggregator website.

Must Read: Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Box Office (North America): Set To Beat Bad Boys II’s Entire Run Of Over $130 Million This Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News