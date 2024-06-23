The Bad Boys finally arrived in the Chinese theatres, and Will Smith showed his magic there, too, by earning some solid numbers. It has opened at a favorable position with a scope of going up. Bad Boys: Ride or Die opened remarkably in North American theatres, and now let us see how it has faired in China on its release day.

Bad Boys 4 is one of those movies that has crossed the $100 million mark in the domestic markets. Will and Martin are supported by Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Eric Dane, Iona Gruffud, and others. It is the sequel to the 2020 release Bad Boys for Life. Directed by Adil & Bilall, Bad Boys 4 was written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall. It is being distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, who had very little faith in the film, and it reflected in their opening weekend predictions.

Will Smith led Bad Boys: Ride or Die, was released in China on Saturday. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it debuted at the #3 spot. The movie earned 41.7 million on its release day over 41K screenings. It reportedly got a slightly better start than Bad Boys For Life, released in 2021 amid the pandemic.

The trade analyst’s report further states that the local audience score for Bad Boys: Ride or Die in China has yet to be revealed. Bad Boys 4 has collected $105K in pre-sales for Sunday and will play in 38K screenings, 3K less than when it was released. It is eyeing a $2.3 million to $3.3 million on its 2-day opening weekend. The movie was released in the Chinese theatres on Saturday, June 22.

Overall, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has collected $133.4 million in the US in two weeks and $102.5 million internationally. The movie’s global collection is $235.9 million. It was released in the US on June 7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Box Office (North America): Wes Ball’s Movie Is Still Hanging In There, Enjoys Biggest 6th Weekend In Franchise’s History

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News