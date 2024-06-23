Pixar and Disney only feel joy after looking at the collections of Inside Out 2 as it achieves another amazing feat. It has now officially the highest-grossing domestic film of 2024, surpassing Denis Villeneuve helmed Dune 2. Keep scrolling for more.

The exhibitors were mellowing over the dull summer box office, and this Pixar animation and Bad Boys: Ride or Die has made their faces smile. Animated movies have a wider audience range and are mainly family movies, especially if it comes from Pixar or Disney. The Inside Out sequel, too, showed the power of animation. Last year, The Super Mario Bros Movie crossed the $1 billion mark, and it seems the Kelsey Mann-helmed animation would achieve that milestone this year and become the highest-grossing film of the year.

According to Variety, the Disney and Pixar animated movie collected $30.5 million on Friday, leading Inside Out 2’s domestic collection to $285.7 million. Thus, it has officially surpassed Dune 2’s $282 million domestic haul. The Inside Out sequel is now the highest-grossing North American film of 2024 so far. The animated movie achieved that feat in just eight days of its theatrical release.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Inside Out 2 collected $226.7 million in the international market while writing this report, thus taking the global cume to $512.4 million. It will pass Kung Fu Panda 4‘s global haul of $543.6 million within this weekend and become the third-highest-grossing film of 2024 and the highest-grossing animated movie of the year. Trade analysts believe it will surpass the $1 billion mark at the global box office. Currently, Dune 2 is at the top with its $711.8 million collections.

Inside Out 2 introduced four new emotions—Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Envy—in addition to the previous basic emotions. The film was released in the US on June 14.

