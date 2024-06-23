On its second Saturday, Chandu Champion came on its own and showed almost 100% jump. The film ended up collecting 6.30 crores and that’s excellent growth when compared to the 3.32 crores that it had managed on Friday. The fact that the collections are in fact much ahead of first Friday of 5.40 crores further goes on to show that audiences are still warming up to the film and there is genuine interest in catching it in theatres. Hints of that had come during the weekdays gone by itself when 3 crores+ were coming on a daily basis. However, now it’s being proven well too.

There have been quite a few movies in the recent and distant past which have not really opened well and then have fought it out over the weekend. Somehow they have survived as well during the weekdays but then the dream of having a longer run have been quashed when the second week had begun. Fortunately, that’s not the case with Chandu Champion which is actually putting up a good fight in the second weekend as well. The first signs of that were on Friday when the collections [3.32 crores] were better than the day before [3.01 crores].

Now that the film has crossed the 6 crores mark on Saturday, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has got a fresh lease of life. Today will also be good and then if the film can somehow manage 2 crores+ on a daily basis at least from Monday to Wednesday (before Kalki arrives on Thursday) then it will manage to have some select premium shows reserved for itself despite competition. Currently, the Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala film stands at 49.75 crores and as you read this, has already hit a half century.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Bollywood Box Office Verdicts & Collection 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News