Chandu Champion had been maintaining collections over 3 crores on each of the weekdays. Now on its second Friday, the film has actually grown to 3.31 crores. Going by the trend so far, this is a decent number because day on day drop has been limited. It could easily have gotten into that 2-2.50 crores range but thankfully that hasn’t happened. Despite the fact that Munjya has been collecting quite well and now there is a new release Ishq Vishk Rebound as well, Chandu Champion has managed to keep collecting fairly to some extent at least.

This also sets up the film quite comfortably for a second weekend of over 10 crores. In the first weekend, the film had brought in 24.11 crores; so ideally, 12 crores would be better since that would mean a drop of around 50%. Typically, majority of films have 70% week on week drop but Chandu Champion would certainly end up being better. However for that, growth over the weekend would really need to be strong and Saturday would need to be in that 4.50-5 crores range. Once it manages to do that then it can expect reasonable traction, going forward.

The Kartik Aaryan starrer has now reached 43.45 crores and while it’s a given that it will hit a half century by the close of second weekend, it certainly deserves better. Hopefully, audiences will soon realize the true worth of this Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala film and give it a dekko in larger numbers. A lifetime in the vicinity of 70 crores would be the next major target for the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

