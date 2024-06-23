It’s raining milestones for Munjya. The film had been playing in 3 crores range for last many days. While that was quite good as well, now it has ended up crossing the 5 crores mark again on Saturday. As expected, the film grew quite well from its Friday score of 3.31 crores and while it was always a given that the 4.50 crores mark would be crossed on Saturday, the fact that it didn’t just go past the 5 crores mark but actually came quite close to that 6 crores number is special indeed.

The film brought in 5.80 crores more and that’s simply superb because even the biggest of the blockbusters are content with these kind of numbers on their third Saturday and here Munjya has already been making huge profits and there is a lot more still coming in. This jump has now assured the film of yet another solid Sunday and while 6.50 crores is there for the taking, it would be really exciting to see how much further to that does it travel.

Munjya has now reached 80.11 crores and while 85 crores is set to be surpassed today, it will earn a lot more. The film is now heading towards the blockbuster status and it would be declared so once it goes past the 100 crores mark. Once that happens then it would be the third Hindi film of 2024 to achieve that feat after Fighter and Shaitaan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

