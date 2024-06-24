It was a weekend of just over 4 crores for Ishq Vishk Rebound. The film managed to show some growth again on Sunday and that pushed the numbers to 1.65 crore. On Saturday the film had collected 1.50 crore so there is an increment in numbers that has come in. Yes, collections over 2 crores would have had a better ring to it but then limited growth from Friday to Saturday meant that it would always been challenging to show bigger growth on Sunday.

Moreover, the film is also facing a lot of competition from holdover releases Chandu Champion (in its second week) and Munjya (in its third week). Both the films saw over 5 crores each coming in on both Saturday and Sunday and between them, have a lot of prime shows dedicated to them. Hence, this romcom starring (relative) newcomers has a task cut out for itself to make a place for itself.

The film has now gathered 4.35 crores and one now waits to see how the weekdays turn out to be. Had the growth been much bigger over the weekend, the film would have been assured of collections of upwards of 1 crore on a daily basis, at least till Wednesday before Kalki 2898 AD arrives on Thursday. However, for now, it would be aiming to get as close as possible to that mark today and then not drop tomorrow and the day after so that overall, the weekdays contribute at least 3 crores more.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

