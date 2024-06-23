Newbies Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma have managed to unleash a feat that even Bollywood veterans failed to accomplish. Both these actors, with their latest release, Munjya, have managed to give Bollywood its first super-hit of the year. Yes, you read that right! The latest horror comedy has turned out to be a super-hit at the Indian box office in 2024, and the feat has been achieved in just 16 days. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film was released amid negligible expectations. One can say that it had zero buzz before hitting theatres. However, once the content started taking over the audience, the film started performing in top gear, and despite being in the third week currently, it is refusing to slow down in the domestic market.

On the third Saturday, Munjya witnessed a solid jump and raked in 5.80 crores, taking the collection to 80.11 crores at the Indian box office. This is already a huge victory, but the film won’t stop here as it still has enough fuel left in it. Soon, it will smoothly enter the 100-crore club in India, thus becoming the third Bollywood film of 2024 to hit a century after Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan’s Shaitaan.

Against the reported budget of 30 crores, Munjya has earned 80.11 crores at the Indian box office. It means that the film has raked in box office returns of 50.11 crores (after removing the budget from the collection). Calculated further, it equals 167.03% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, the film hitting 150% returns is a super-hit in the domestic market. So, even this horror comedy is a super-hit.

Munjya is also the first Bollywood super-hit of 2024. Both Shaitaan and Article 370 were hits in the domestic market.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

