Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is enjoying a superb run at the worldwide box office, and soon, it’ll become 2024’s first 100-crore grosser for the Tamil industry. Despite its impressive success and critical acclaim, Indian playback singer Chinmayi Sripada is not at all interested in watching the film and has even called out the makers. Her disappointment has to do with lyricist Vairamuthu’s involvement. Keep reading to know more!

Chinmayi has always been vocal about the wrongdoings in the film industry, and on several occasions, she has raised her opinions bluntly. For those who don’t know, she had accused Vairamuthu of s*xual misconduct in 2018. She also showed her support to two women who had accused Radha Ravi of s*xual misconduct. Following this, she was banned from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union.

Now, after learning that Vairamuthu has written lyrics for Maharaja, Chinmayi Sripada has slammed the makers and the Tamil film industry for giving a chance to molesters and s*x offenders. On X, she wrote, “I sadly, just got to know Vairamuthu wrote the lyrics in Maharaja – a film that talks about rape and sexual abuse. The Tamil Industry is the ONLY one in the WORLD to actually ban someone from working because I named their favorite molester.”

Chinmayi Sripada continued, “I dont think I am going to watch it but I also just got to know a journalist like Asha Meera got harangued for stating what she felt about the film. I keep hoping for the powerful in Tamil cinema to do better or to do the right thing – only to be disappointed time and again. Quite the sensitivity.”

She added, “Someday at some point will there even be a retribution, I wonder. May everyone who promotes molesters, r*pists and s*x offenders get what they deserve, manifold.”

Take a look Chinmayi’s X post:

Meanwhile, speaking about Maharaja, the film currently stands at 94.09 crores gross at the worldwide box office, and in 2 to 3 days, it will hit the 100 crore milestone.

