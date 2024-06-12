It was the year 1992, and the world did not know that it was about to witness one of the biggest global stars in the history of Cinema. The year, Shah Rukh Khan was born on the silver screen with Deewana. However, today, we have a story about what happened before Deewana!

SRK made his debut with Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor’s film as the second lead. However, this was not the first film he signed. SRK’s first contract was for the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, directed by Kundan Shah.

Shah Rukh Khan faced the camera for the first time in a film for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. However, his paycheck at that time was even less than Farah Khan, who choreographed all the songs for the film, including the ever-romantic Ae Kaash Ke Hum & the quirky Aana Mere Pyaar Ko Naa Tum.

Recently, in an interview with Radio Nasha, Farah Khan revealed her and SRK’s paycheck amounts for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. In fact, she proudly flaunted that it was not the main hero, but it was her who was the highest paid on the set of that film!

During the interview, the Main Hoon Naa filmmaker revealed, “The budget (for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa) was very low. Shah Rukh was paid Rs 25,000 for that movie. I was the highest-paid person in that movie, let me tell you. I was paid Rs 5,000 per song, and there were six songs. Just because of that, I was paid Rs 30,000. We couldn’t even afford an assistant. So, that full song ‘Aana Mere Pyar Ko’, we cast regular people from Goa.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan cracked a bond since then and have been regular in each other’s films. Farah made her directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Naa. They worked together for Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, as well.

