Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest stars this industry has witnessed. A stardom like none! Unparalleled. He made his film debut as the parallel lead in Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor starrer Deewana. However, do you know that the superstar did not have time to sign this film, which ultimately became his debut in the film industry? Before SRK was approached for the film, he was already booked for 5 films. Yes, you read that right.

Producer of Deewana, Guddu Dhanoa, once revealed that when he offered Deewana to SRK, he was already doing five films – Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Chamatkar, Dil Aashna Hai, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, and King Uncle. However, none of them were released before Deewana is another story for another day.

Guddu Dhanoa in a conversation with Times Of India in 2021, revealed that it was Armaan Kohli who was supposed to play the lead in the film. However, Armaan had some tiff with another film he was doing, which was made by Guddu Dhanoa’s acquaintance. As soon as the tiff happened, Armaan was thrown out of both the films, the one he had tiffed on and Deewana. Guddu Dhanoa was then suggested by Shekhar Kapur to try this boy Shah Rukh Khan, who already had done a few TV Serials like Circus and Fauji!

Guddu Dhanoa contacted the Pathaan actor, who asked him to come down to Delhi (the place he lived before making a debut). When Guddu Dhanoa, who till then did not know who Shah Rukh Khan is, saw him for the first time, he told Raj Kanwar, the director of Deewana, “Hero done hai” as quoted by TOI.

When SRK narrated Deewana, he loved the film but clearly told them he could do the film only if one of his films got cancelled since he was booked. The website quoted Guddu Dhanoa, “We sat down, and I told him that I want to do a film with him. He replied, “I don’t have dates.” I asked him what he was doing and he told me he had already signed five films.” However, the Deewana team was adamant about signing the actor. They signed him for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Shah Rukh Khan was also excited to do the film since he was a Rishi Kapoor fan. Though he only had three scenes in the film with the senior actor. Later, to SRK’s fate, 35 days of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman shoot were cancelled and he immediately informed Dhanoa’s team, and they started Deewana. The rest is history as they say, since India got its biggest superstar when they saw a cute boy with dimples singing ‘Koi Na Koi Chahiye, Pyaar Karne Waala.”

