Maharaja Hindi Remake: Aamir Khan Buys The Rights To Vijay Sethupathi's Film

Aamir Khan has secured the rights to remake Vijay Sethupathi’s South Indian hit Maharaja, which recently had a phenomenal box office run. Not only this, but reports suggest that the Ghajini superstar will also play the lead role in the film. The Tamil film made its entry to the 100 crore club, registering a collection of 109.01 crore.

Maharaja Remake Rights

However, remaking a film in this era does not seem to be the brightest of the decision especially when South Indian films are getting wider reach amongst the North Indian audiences. After its theatrical run, the film is also gaining good number of views on OTT platforms with its digital release as well.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja has been picked by Aamir Khan after the film has been appreciated by the masses creating a hysteria at the box office. Known for his brilliant film choices and commitment to high-quality cinema, Aamir’s decision comes at a time when Bollywood remakes of South Indian films are getting mixed response at the box office.

The OG Kollywood Hit

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap. The official synopsis says, “A barber seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized, cryptically telling police his ‘Lakshmi’ has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it’s a person or object. His quest to recover the elusive ‘Lakshmi’ unfolds.” It became the second-highest-grossing Tamil film after Indian 2.

Recognizing the story’s potential, Aamir Khan decided to adapt Maharaja for a broader audience through a Hindi remake. But here are three reasons why remaking an already-hit South Indian film might not be a wise decision.

Aamir Khan’s Approach

Known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking, Aamir Khan is aiming to replicate the original film’s success while infusing it with his distinctive style. However, the bigger challenge is to adapt the film to cater to a broader mindset. Mostly remakes are failing to meet this challenge.

The Remake Struggle

Bollywood has a history of remaking successful South Indian films with mixed outcomes. While some remakes, such as Ghajini, which also starred Aamir Khan and Kabir Singh, achieved blockbuster success, others, like Jersey, Bachchan Pandey, and the recently released Sarfira, did not fare well. This inconsistency raises questions about the feasibility of remakes in today’s market.

Laal Singh Chadha’s Lesson

Not learning from its history is the biggest mistake one makes. Aamir Khan’s last release, Laal Singh Chadha, was an official adaptation of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. However, the cultural and linguistic differences between the audiences of the two films hindered their effectiveness. This lack of mindfulness during the adaptation turned into a disaster for Laal Singh Chadha.

Maharaja remake will also set high expectations that can be hard to meet or exceed. Moreover, audiences these days are increasingly favoring original content. The future of the Maharaja remake stands in a dilemma, and it would be interesting to see if Aamir Khan turns the tables for the underperforming remakes. It could either set a new standard or provide further lessons learned the hard way!

