Recently there were rumors about Ajith collaborating with KGF’s director Prashanth Neel, after news of a meeting between the two surfaced. However Ajith’s manager has now clarified that although the meeting did take place still there are no plans for a collaboration at this time between director and actor.

Speculations suggested that Ajith and Prashanth were planning to work on a standalone film related to Kannada star Yash’s KGF with a possible launch in 2025 and Vijay Kirgandur potentially backing the project. Despite these claims, Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra clarified in an interview with Hindustan Times that no discussions about a film occurred during their meeting. He mentioned that while both Ajith and Prashanth respect each other they did not talk about working together on a project.

Chandra stated “These rumors have come online. It is not true. It’s true that Ajith sir and Prashanth Neel met. They exchanged pleasantries and have the highest regard for each other but no film was discussed when they met. I would love to see Ajith with Prashanth sir but I don’t see anything happening in the near future.”

Currently Ajith is focused on Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirueni, which also stars Trisha Krishnan. Ajith recently finished shooting scenes in Baku Azerbaijan for this film. After completing Vidaamuyarchi, he will start working on Good Bad Ugly with director Adhik Ravichandran.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is gearing up to start shooting his next project with Jr NTR. Prasanth Neel’s previous film Salaar: Part 1 featured actors Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in significant roles.

