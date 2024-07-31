Dhanush’s Raayan continues its triumphant march at the box office, demonstrating an unwavering hold on audiences. The action-packed thriller has surpassed the 50 crore net India mark in just five days, a testament to its immense popularity.

The film witnessed a 21% from its Monday collections; however, despite the drop, the collections can still be considered decent. With 4.70 crores on its fifth day, the film stands at 53.40 crore in India.

The film’s box office performance can be attributed to a perfect storm of elements. Dhanush‘s intense performance as the titular character has garnered rave reviews, with his action sequences receiving particular acclaim. Raayan‘s pulse-pounding narrative and AR Rahman’s evocative music have created a cinematic experience that resonated deeply with viewers.

Raayan marks Dhanush’s 50th film, a significant achievement. The overwhelming response to the project has undoubtedly lifted the actor-director’s spirits, as he had pinned high hopes on this venture.

Interestingly, the film’s open-ended climax and unresolved plot points have sparked discussions about a potential Raayan sequel. Dhanush himself has hinted at the possibility, adding fuel to the speculation. With the film’s production cost estimated at 90 crore, including marketing expenses, a sequel seems like a viable option given its current box office performance.

Raayan gets Telugu audience boost!

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu‘s enthusiastic endorsement of Raayan has further amplified its reach, potentially drawing a larger audience from the Telugu-speaking regions. The actor’s praise for Dhanush’s performance and overall quality has generated significant buzz, adding to the film’s momentum. So far, Raayan has collected 7 crore from Telugu audiences.

With a strong opening weekend gross of over 70 crores worldwide, Raayan is poised to achieve the 100 crore milestone worldwide by the end of its second weekend. The film’s extraordinary performance clearly indicates its mass appeal and Dhanush’s star power.

Raayan’s Box Office Verdict

Dhanush’s Raayan has certainly made a strong opening, but its journey to profitability is far from over. With a net collection of 53.40 crore in five days, the film still requires an additional 36.60 crore to break even, considering its production and marketing budget of 90 crore. While achieving break-even is a realistic goal, transforming Raayan into a blockbuster would necessitate doubling its investment to reach the 180 crore mark, a feat that appears highly improbable at this stage.

