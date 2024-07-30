Kalki 2898 AD has turned out to be a mega success across the globe and in India, it has comfortably gone past the mark of 650 crores net. For such a domestic collection, the Hindi dubbed version of the film deserves a special mention, and the way it is proceeding ahead, Prabhas has a golden opportunity to score more 100 points in Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Prabhas’ current status in Star Ranking

With the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas made a huge mark in the Hindi belt, and even in Star Ranking, he saw impressive growth. After Baahubali 2, the actor consistently delivered 100 crore+ net grossers, including Saaho, Adipurush, Salaar, and now Kalki 2898 AD.

With Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) entering the 200 crore club at the Indian box office, Prabhas was credited with 200 points in Star Ranking, thus taking his tally to 1100 points. He leveled the score with Hrithik Roshan but got placed higher than him in the 7th position.

Chance to gain 100 points

As per the last update, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) stands at 286.35 crores net at the Indian box office. As it is still going strong during weekends, there’s a chance of entering the 300 crore club. If that happens, Prabhas will gain 100 more points in Star Ranking, taking his tally to 1200 points.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

