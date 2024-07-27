As pre-sales had suggested earlier, Raayan has taken a solid start at the Indian box office, comfortably becoming the biggest opener in Dhanush’s career. In the Tamil film industry, it has scored the second-best start in 2024 by crossing the day 1 collection of Captain Miller by a big margin. Not just that, the film has made its impact in the list of top 10 Indian openers of the year. Keep reading to know more!

The revenge drama marked Dhanush‘s second film as a director. It managed to build a good pre-release buzz around itself due to its intriguing trailer and other promotional stuff. It looked like a promising Kollywood affair in 2024, at least in terms of the initial box office performance. Before this entertainer, except for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, no Tamil film managed to score double digits on the opening day.

The early estimates suggested a start of 12-13 crores yesterday, but Raayan has surprised everyone by clocking the opening of 13.70 crores net at the Indian box office. It easily crossed Karnan‘s 10.40 crores to become the biggest opener in Dhanush’s career. It also surpassed Captain Miller’s 8.80 crores to become Kollywood’s second biggest opener of the year after Indian 2’s 26 crores.

With 13.70 crores, Raayan has entered the list of the biggest Indian openers of 2024 at the Indian box office. It has beaten HanuMan’s 12.55 crores, in the list topped by Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian openers in 2024:

Kalki 2898 AD – 93 crores

Guntur Kaaram – 42 crores

Indian 2 – 26 crores

Fighter – 24.60 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crores

Shaitaan – 15.21 crores

Raayan – 13.70 crores

HanuMan – 12.55 crores

Tillu Square – 11.20 crores

Crew – 10.21 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

