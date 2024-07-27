Deadpool & Wolverine is enjoying a massive buzz in India. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have united to entertain fans on the big screens, and word-of-mouth has been highly favorable. But how has the latest Marvel outing performed compared to its predecessors, Deadpool & Deadpool 2? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Deadpool 3 is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Its storyline revolves around the Time Variance Authority (TVA) pulling Deadpool from his peaceful life and sending him on a mission with Wolverine to save his universe. Hugh Jackman reprises his iconic character from the X-Men series, and fans have been eager to witness the camaraderie of the lead pair on the big screens!

Deadpool 3 Box Office Collection (India)

In India, Deadpool & Wolverine made a fantastic debut, earning 20 crores on day 1. Around 12 crores+ were added via advance booking alone. The occupancies during the evening and night shows improved due to positive word-of-mouth, eventually leading to an impressive total.

Deadpool & Wolverine has scored the highest opening in the franchise in India. Take a look at the opening day comparison of the three films below:

Deadpool (2016): 4.1 crores

Deadpool 2 (2018): 11.25 crores

Deadpool 3: 20 crores

When compared, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s film has earned 30% higher earnings than the combined opening collections of its predecessor. Impressive, isn’t it?

Deadpool & Wolverine Worldwide Collections

Within 2 days of its release in the international markets, Shawn Levy‘s directorial has added $64.8 million to its kitty. It earned $38.5 million from paid previews in North America. Although the domestic collections of day 1 are yet to be added, Deadpool 3 has already accumulated $103.3 million to its worldwide box office collections!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office: Crosses Cumulative Lifetime Of Hugh Jackman’s Last 3 Releases In 2 Days & Earns 345% Higher Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News