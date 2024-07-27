Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine is living up to its pre-release buzz at the worldwide box office. The film witnessed its early rollout in several overseas markets, and domestically, it witnessed previews. As expected, the response has been fantastic, and the mark of $100 million was crossed even before the biggie fully arrived in North America (USA and Canada). Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Shawn Levy, the Marvel biggie opened in Japan and other markets on Wednesday and added some more markets on Thursday. As early reactions were highly positive, the film got an extra boost at ticket windows. At the North American box office, the biggie registered the highest-ever previews for an R-rated film.

In North America, Deadpool & Wolverine saw a smashing response in Thursday previews, and $38.5 million came in. Speaking about the overseas territories, the film amassed a whopping $64.8 million in just two days. Combining this international collection with domestic previews, the total stands at an impressive $103.3 million at the worldwide box office in just two days.

Crossing the $100 million mark in a couple of days is a huge feat and Deadpool & Wolverine is already on its way to emerge as one of the biggest hits in Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s career.

Talking about Hugh Jackman, his last few theatrical releases made dismal collections globally. His last three theatrical releases include The Son (2022), Reminiscence (2021), and The Front Runner (2018). Out of these films, The Son had a limited theatrical release, and if the global sum of these films is combined, it is just $23.2 million.

As we can see, with $103.3 million in just two days, Deadpool & Wolverine has already crossed the cumulative lifetime collection of Hugh Jackman’s last three films by a huge distance. If calculated, the MCU biggie has earned 345.25% higher sum than the combined total of Hugh’s last three theatrical releases.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

