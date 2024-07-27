Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk’s Bad Newz continues to enjoy run of its own despite new releases arriving in theatres yesterday. Out of all, Deadpool & Wolverine was highly-anticipated, and despite its big release, the comedy entertainer maintained its hold at the Indian box office on the second Friday, i.e., day 8. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the romantic comedy took a good start at ticket windows and ended up earning a healthy total of 30.62 crores during the opening weekend. After that, the film showed a decent hold over weekdays, pushing itself for a collection of 44.12 crores at the end of the first week. Yesterday, Deadpool & Wolverine marked its grand arrival but it didn’t affect much the run of the Anand Tiwari directorial.

On day 8, Bad Newz earned 2.22 crores, thus taking the overall collection to 46.34 crores net at the Indian box office. If we compare 2.22 crores to Thursday’s 2.75 crores, it’s a good hold and has set the stage for a healthy jump today and tomorrow. The film will hit a half-century in India today and again tomorrow, a good jump is expected to be seen.

Meanwhile, the film also earned an impressive amount at the worldwide box office during its opening week. As per the official update, Bad Newz did a business of 78.30 crores gross in 7 days. It includes a domestic gross collection of 52.06 crores and overseas gross of 26.24 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

