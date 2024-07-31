Bad Newz At The Worldwide Box Office (After 12 Days): Vicky Kaushal’s Film Enters 100 Crore Club!

Bad Newz has officially entered the coveted 100 crore club, making it another blockbuster for the actor. The film has shown remarkable resilience at the box office, continuing its strong run even in its second week. The relentless momentum of the film starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk shows no signs of abating as it continues to captivate audiences nationwide.

Early estimates place Monday’s earnings at a robust 1.25 crore, with Tuesday promising to add another 1.45 crore to the burgeoning tally. This consistent performance has propelled Bad Newz to a net domestic collection of 56.58 crore, translating to a gross domestic figure of 66.76 crore.

However, the film’s overseas performance truly propelled it to this milestone. The movie collected 33.5 crore from overseas, taking its worldwide gross total to 100.26 crore at the box office.

This achievement is a testament to the film’s wide appeal and strong content. The combination of Vicky Kaushal‘s performance, the film’s engaging storyline, and its catchy music has struck a chord with domestically and globally audiences.

With its entry into the 100 crore club, Bad Newz has solidified its position as one of the year’s most-liked films. Made on a reported budget of 80 crore, the film still needs to earn 24 crore more to break even.

Produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective, the film delves into the intriguing concept of heteropaternal superfecundation. In this rare occurrence, twins born to the same mother have different biological fathers.

With Amazon Prime Video securing the streaming rights, fans can anticipate the film’s digital debut approximately two months after its theatrical release, likely around September.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

