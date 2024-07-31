Bollywood’s Most Expensive Movies and Their Box Office Performance

Bollywood, known for its grandeur and larger-than-life cinematic experiences, has consistently pushed the boundaries of filmmaking with its high-budget productions. Over the years, several Bollywood movies have set new benchmarks not just in terms of their scale but also their financial investments. These movies, often touted as the most expensive productions, have captured the imagination of audiences worldwide. However, the real test for these films lies in their box office performance. Here, we explore some of Bollywood’s most expensive movies and analyze how they fared at the box office.

1. Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017)

Budget: ₹250 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹1,810 crore

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion is not just a film but a phenomenon that redefined Indian cinema. The movie, a sequel to “Baahubali: The Beginning,” had an enormous budget of ₹250 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. The story of Amarendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra Baahubali resonated with audiences, leading to unprecedented box office success. The film grossed ₹1,810 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

2. 2.0 (2018)

Budget: ₹543 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹655 crore

Starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, “2.0” is another high-budget spectacle directed by S. Shankar. With a staggering budget of ₹543 crore, it is considered the most expensive Indian film to date. The movie is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster “Enthiran” (Robot) and features cutting-edge visual effects. Despite its massive budget, “2.0” managed to recover its costs and earn a substantial profit, grossing ₹655 crore worldwide.

3. Thugs of Hindostan (2018)

Budget: ₹300 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹335 crore

Thugs of Hindostan, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie had a budget of ₹300 crore. Despite its grand scale and star-studded cast, the film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office, grossing ₹335 crore worldwide. While it did manage to cover its production costs, it was considered a disappointment given the expectations.

4. Padmaavat (2018)

Budget: ₹215 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹585 crore

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat is a period drama that faced numerous controversies and hurdles before its release. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, had a budget of ₹215 crore. Despite the challenges, “Padmaavat” was a massive success at the box office, grossing ₹585 crore worldwide. The movie’s grandeur, stellar performances, and Bhansali’s direction were widely appreciated.

5. Saaho (2019)

Budget: ₹350 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹433 crore

Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, was one of the most expensive Indian films, with a budget of ₹350 crore. Directed by Sujeeth, the action-thriller was released in multiple languages and was expected to replicate the success of Prabhas’s earlier film “Baahubali.” However, “Saaho” received mixed reviews and had a decent box office run, grossing ₹433 crore worldwide. While it did not reach the heights of Baahubali, it managed to cover its costs and make a profit.

6. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Budget: ₹210 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹565 crore

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is a sequel to the 2012 film “Ek Tha Tiger.” The movie had a budget of ₹210 crore and was a massive hit at the box office. The action-packed thriller grossed ₹565 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time. The film’s success was attributed to its high-octane action sequences, star power, and engaging storyline.

7. War (2019)

Budget: ₹170 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹475 crore

War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was one of the biggest action blockbusters of 2019. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film had a budget of ₹170 crore. The movie’s spectacular action sequences, stylish presentation, and the star pairing of Roshan and Shroff captivated audiences, leading to a box office collection of ₹475 crore worldwide. “War” emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2019.

8. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Budget: ₹90 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹969 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan and starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Harshaali Malhotra, is one of the most heartwarming films in Bollywood. With a budget of ₹90 crore, the film was a critical and commercial success. It grossed ₹969 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The film’s touching narrative, powerful performances, and emotional appeal resonated with audiences across the globe.

9. Dangal (2016)

Budget: ₹70 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹2,024 crore

Aamir Khan’s Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a biographical sports drama based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters. The film had a modest budget of ₹70 crore but went on to become a global phenomenon. “Dangal” grossed ₹2,024 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film’s inspirational story, stellar performances, and universal appeal contributed to its monumental success.

10. PK (2014)

Budget: ₹85 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹832 crore

PK, another Aamir Khan starrer, was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film, with a budget of ₹85 crore, explored thought-provoking themes through its satirical narrative. “PK” was a massive hit, grossing ₹832 crore worldwide. The film’s unique storyline, engaging screenplay, and Khan’s performance were widely praised, making it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films.

11. Brahmastra (2022)

Budget: ₹410 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹430 crore

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most ambitious projects in Bollywood. With a budget of ₹410 crore, it is part of a planned trilogy. The film, which blends mythology and fantasy, grossed ₹430 crore worldwide. While it covered its production costs and earned a profit, the movie’s performance was closely scrutinized given its high budget.

12. Ra.One (2011)

Budget: ₹130 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹240 crore

Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One, directed by Anubhav Sinha, was a pioneering attempt at bringing superhero genre to Bollywood. The film had a budget of ₹130 crore and featured advanced visual effects. Despite mixed reviews, Ra.One managed to gross ₹240 crore worldwide. While it was not a blockbuster, the film was appreciated for its ambitious attempt and technical achievements.

13. Sultan (2016)

Budget: ₹145 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹623 crore

Sultan, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The sports drama had a budget of ₹145 crore and was a massive hit at the box office. The film grossed ₹623 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films. The story of a wrestler’s journey, coupled with strong performances, resonated with audiences, contributing to its success.

14. Dilwale (2015)

Budget: ₹165 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹372 crore

Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon, was one of the high-budget films of 2015. With a budget of ₹165 crore, the movie was expected to be a blockbuster. While Dilwale did well at the box office, grossing ₹372 crore worldwide, it did not meet the high expectations set for it. The film’s mixed reviews impacted its overall performance.

15. Bang Bang! (2014)

Budget: ₹160 crore

Box Office Collection: ₹340 crore

Bang Bang!, starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, was directed by Siddharth Anand. The action thriller had a budget of ₹160 crore and was one of the most expensive films of its time. The movie grossed ₹340 crore worldwide, performing decently at the box office. While it was not a massive hit, the film’s high-octane action sequences and star power ensured a good run.

Bollywood’s most expensive movies reflect the industry’s ambition to deliver grand cinematic experiences. These films, often made with huge budgets, showcase the best in terms of visual effects, star power, and storytelling. While some of these movies have gone on to become massive blockbusters, others have struggled to recover their costs. The box office performance of these high-budget films underscores the unpredictable nature of the film industry, where even the most anticipated movies can face challenges.

What remains consistent, however, is Bollywood’s commitment to pushing the envelope and creating films that resonate with audiences not just in India, but across the globe. As the industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how future high-budget films perform and what new benchmarks they set.

In summary, while a big budget does not guarantee box office success, it certainly adds to the allure and expectations surrounding a film. The movies listed above, with their varying degrees of financial success, highlight the highs and lows of Bollywood’s big-budget ventures. Whether through record-breaking collections or ambitious storytelling, these films have undoubtedly left a mark on Indian cinema.

