Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan were the epitome of bromance during the 90s. Bhai and Baba usually painted the town wild with their antics while they took drives on their suave bikes. The duo were inseparable. In fact, they were each other’s strengths when they saw their lowest point in life landing them in jails for separate reasons in separate years.

This friendship that started on the sets of the film Saajan continued in real life. However, there was once that Sanju Baba was miffed with Salman Khan because of a role that was offered to him.

When Sohail Khan turned director with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, he approached Sanjay Dutt for an extended cameo. The Shamshera actor did not think about it and said yes in a jiffy since this was his best friend’s younger brother. However, after the film was shot, something happened that miffed Sanjay.

In one of his interviews with India TV, Salman Khan recalled this incident and narrated that a brand new BMW had arrived that day at the Galaxy Apartment. Sanjay was also invited by the Khans to their place. When he was leaving, Salman gifted his friend the BMW, which was the first and the only piece available in India at that time.

Sanjay Dutt graciously took the keys and said Thank You. However, what he did next was unimaginable. He threw the car keys into the sea and was miffed at Salman Khan to compensate the amount of his paycheck for the film (which he refused) with a token of gift. The price of the car was 1.5 crore.

Salman Khan recalled in one of the interviews that after Sanjay threw the keys, he put men at work to find it since they did not have a spare key to one of the costliest cars of those times! The key was later found after 4 days, but it definitely did not reach Sanju Baba’s garage after his disappointment with Salman and Sohail Khan! But that is how you keep friendships far away from compensations or favors!

