Farah Khan has often shared the ordeals her mother, Menaka Irani, went through dealing with a tumultuous life and an alcoholic husband. However, it was not a tough life for Farah and Sajid’s mother only; it was a tough life for her aunts, Honey Irani and Daisy Irani, as well. Menaka, who was the eldest, was born in 1945 and married Kamran Khan. Meanwhile, Daisy Irani, who was born in 1950, married KK Shukla, and Honey Irani, born in 1965, married Javed Akhtar.

Menaka and Honey witnessed a rocky marriage, while Daisy once shared that she had a traumatic childhood. In one of her interviews, the actress, who has been relevant in the industry since childhood, talked about getting raped, beaten with a belt, and getting molested at a very young.

Daisy Irani, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, once talked about getting raped while she was a child of 6 years. The person who raped her was supposed to guard her. Not only was she raped, but she was threatened as well, which impacted her childhood a lot.

Irani recalled during a conversation, “He accompanied me to a film shoot in Madras. One night in the hotel room, he violated me, hit me with a belt, and warned me that he would kill me if I ever told anyone about what had happened. I can recall the incident only in flashes, but I do remember the killing pain and the visual of him belting me. The next morning, I was back at the studio as if nothing had happened. For years, I couldn’t dare to tell my mother about what he had done.”

Daisy Irani, in the same interview, also recalled how her mother would dress her as an adult and once a producer abused his power. Narrating the horrible incident with a pinch of humor, the veteran actress recalled, “When I was 15 or so, mother made me wear a sari, padded me up with a new-fangled sponge, and left me alone with producer Mallikchand Kochar, who was planning a film called Mere Huzoor then, at his office. It was all quite hilarious. He joined me on the sofa and started touching me. I knew what was on his mind. I took out the sponge things and handed them to him. He was furious. Now, why did I do that? Because I’ve always seen the funnier side of things.”

Daisy’s elder sister, Menaka Irani, mother of Farah and Sajid Khan, passed away after battling multiple issues. Menaka’s niece, Zoya Akhtar, also paid a heartfelt tribute to her aunt.

