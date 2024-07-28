Ranbir Kapoor recently gave a tell-all interview where he spoke at length about his personal and professional life. While he talked about how he profusely apologized to everyone who questioned his choice of work after playing the lead in a film like Animal, he even talked about his growing up years and his relationship with his father and mother.

Ranbir also talked about the adjustments he has been making in his marriage with Alia Bhatt. However, his biggest statement that has been doing the rounds on the internet is about his Casanova image.

Ranbir Kapoor in an interview with Nikhil Kamath talked about his image being portrayed as a playboy since he dated two very successful actresses and he is still identified with the tags of being a cheater in a relationship. Understandbly, the tag is a bit concerning after the actor has settled down and is a father of a beautiful daughter.

However, the Saawariya actor’s father, Rishi Kapoor, once talked about his son’s playboy image and brushed it off as a very obvious tag for an eligible bachelor. In fact, the Chandni superstar even flaunted his son’s dating skills when he was seeing ‘everyone.’

In 2013, in an interview with Filmfare, the Kapoor & Sons actor talked about Ranbir Kapoor‘s dating pattern and said, “He is seeing everyone because I keep seeing A, B, C, and D in the house.”

Further hinting about how Ranbir might be casually dating everyone at the same time, his father and Kapoor senior admitted, “I don’t think that A knows about B and C knows about D. The staff knows, and I know.”

Rishi Kapoor further defended RK’s antics and even flaunted them as a privilege, saying, “Even if he is, why not? He’s successful. Any girl would like to date him. Abhi nahi karega toh kab meri umar mein aake karega?”

Ranbir Kapoor has dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. In fact, in one of his past interviews, he even admitted to cheating in a relationship.

