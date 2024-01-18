This roller-coaster journey of Rishi Kapoor and his bold and blunt attitude towards life has always attracted polarising reactions from around the crowd. Some liked him being the man he always was; some didn’t agree with the things he used to say. He once slammed award shows for ‘distributing’ the trophies without substance & merit.

Parineeti Chopra‘s transformation led her to win the Style Icon Of The Year award, and that didn’t really go down well with Rishi. On a broader level, he was ridiculing the nature of many award shows left. But, as with every other RK news, it grabbed many eyeballs.

While conversing with DNA, Rishi Kapoor said, “I use trophies as doorstops in my home. What they have done to film awards is truly tragic. Agar sabko khush karna hai toh phir award ka matlab kya hua?” He added, “I couldn’t believe it when they gave an award to Parineeti Chopra for losing weight. Will they give me one for gaining weight?”

Upon winning a lifetime achievement award, he revealed, “They pleaded with me to accept it. They think my work is over, so they keep giving me lifetime achievement awards.” Rishi Kapoor then said: “My work continues irrespective of whether they give me an award or not.”

Another incident proving Rishi Kapoor’s straightforward nature happened while chatting with veteran film critic Khalid Mohamed on the popular news website The Quint. Answering about Katrina & Ranbir Kapoor‘s rumors, he said, “A newspaper reported that she has started calling me, ‘Papa.’ Rubbish, she wouldn’t dare to take such liberties with me. Why am I always being dragged into his (Ranbir’s) private life? I’m not the sort to duck questions. As far as I’m concerned, Katrina Kaif has been very well-behaved. I worked with her in Namastey London.”

