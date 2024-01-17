Esha Deol’s Love Story With Alleged Estrange Husband Bharat Takhtani Goes Viral Amid Their Divorce Rumors

Since morning, rumors of Bollywood actress Esha Deol’s divorce with husband Bharat Takhtani have been doing the rounds. The couple got married in a lavish wedding ceremony on June 29, 2012. Isha and Bharat are proud parents to two girls – Radhya and Miraya. They welcomed their first little bundle of joy five years after their marriage, and later in 2019, they welcomed their baby no 2. However, 12 years after their marriage, rumors of their relationship hitting rock bottom surfaced online.

For the unversed, the divorce rumors sparked after she arrived for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception with mother Hema Malini sans husband. While not much is known about their separation, we will tell you about the time when Esha had spilled the beans on her love story.

Not many know that Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani met during their inter-school competition when she wrote down her number on tissue paper and handed it over to Bharat. She revealed that while she was in Jamnabai Narsee School, Bharat was studying at Learner’s Academy in Bandra (a school that had good looking boys.)

India Today once quoted Esha Deol saying, “We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade, which was hosted by my school. I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. I had braces back then. I always say he truly loved me with braces on. He found me cute.” Further adding, “We had one phone which was in my mother’s room and had no extension. It used to be very difficult to talk back then. In that age, it was infatuation and innocence. That was beautiful. Of course, in college we were in touch and then my work life started at the age of 18. It kind of fizzled out but I am happy that we got back and he is my life partner.”

Well, the separation rumors sparked after a Reddit user posted about the same on the platform. Reacting to the same, a user claimed that Bharat Takhtani is living in with his girlfriend in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, it’s been a long time since Esha Deol posted a photo with her husband Bharat Takhtani. The last post, which she shared on June 30, 2023, is a monochrome photo of them locking eyes into each other. She captioned the video, “For keeps for eternity.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Esha Deol’s love story? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Sunny Deol, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol’s 1000 Crore Net Worth Combined To Grow: Abhay Deol’s Asset Worth 506% Higher!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News