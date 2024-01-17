Shah Rukh Khan vs Hrithik Roshan: 'Unfair' Treatment On K3G Sets, An Ad Mocking The Rising Star - This Is Where SRK Lost The Battle To HR As Per Fans!

Ever thought of Shah Rukh Khan & Hrithik Roshan as rivals? Both brilliant actors could never convince the kids of today about how, at a point in time, they shared a rivalry in Bollywood. It’s back in the day when HR was new; he had just one enjoyed of the best debut films in the history of Indian cinema and was touted to be the next superstar.

It’s the time when Shah Rukh Khan delivered a few flops at the box office; it’s the early 2000s. Just like in 2019, people started to write him off without realizing that even over a couple of decades later, this man could have the best comeback anyone could ever witness.

Even during the shooting of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, HR was labeled as the ‘lost child’ by Karan Johar. In his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy, KJo has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Kajol maintained distance from him.

This made Karan sad as he mentioned the incident in his book:

“It was unfair because he was too junior, and Shah Rukh was already such a big star. But that was a phase when one or two of Shah Rukh’s films had gone wrong, and the media had started projecting Hrithik up there.”

Karan Johar also wrote: “The negativity that crept in was not justified or correct, and it was really sad. I felt Hrithik was the only one during the course of the shooting who needed a little hand-holding. See, the Bachchans didn’t have that equation with him. Shah Rukh was a bit distant at that time because of everything that was happening. Kajol was Team Shah Rukh Khan.”

Karan tried to make Hrithik Roshan as comfortable as possible; he explained, “I felt I needed to hold his hand a bit. And we developed a really good friendship. We got close to each other- he was a bit of a lost child in this whole lot. And Hrithik, anyway, is slightly awkward around people. He’s not the most people-friendly person. Now he’s become a lot better.”

There also came a Pepsi advertisement starring Shah Rukh Khan, which apparently took a dig at Hrithik Roshan by making a peculiar character wear the famous Black outfit from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

Here’s what the fans are talking about the ad below its YouTube video:

“I remember this too!! Think it had come out when just about everyone had written off SRK after Hrithik Roshan made his entry into Bollywood.”

“SRK lost the battle here to Hrithik.”

“That time Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani flopped and Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was a super hit.”

“Not good. Insult to Hrithik.”

Thankfully, over the years, this settled down, and we haven’t seen any burning flames between Hrithik Roshan & Shah Rukh Khan. But their infamous rivalry could be a great ‘gossipy’ conversation the next time you talk Bollywood with friends.

