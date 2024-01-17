Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ is indeed in the making! After growing up watching Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan,’ ace filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is now gearing up to make a larger-than-life spectacle of the epic. While there is no official announcement of the same, strong media reports state that the film will star Ranbir Kapoor as ‘Lord Ram,’ Sai Pallavi as ‘Mata Sita’ and KGF’s Yash as ‘Raavan’. While a lot is already being said and written about the film, the filmmaker has finally spilled some interesting beans on his upcoming magnum project.

Recently, a Reddit user shared a short clip of the filmmaker from one of his interviews where he spoke at length about his most-anticipated film and spilled the beans about his vision for the film. The Dangal director revealed that the big assurance is VFX, which has grown many folds. He added that the Indian epic has been told in the form that it deserves to be told. Further adding that we have seen the epic in ‘oldest’ and ‘ugliest’ forms, making us wonder if he hinted at TV’s OG series.

Speaking to Rajeev Masand, Nitesh Tiwari said, “One of the big reasons why I chose to do it, apart from a lot of other reasons which compelled me and made me want to do this film is a big reassurance is the capabilities of VFX have gone many folds. Our oldest memories, or the ugliest memories, are still 30 years old. We really haven’t seen Ramayana in the form it deserves to be told. Also, when I saw the kind of work that Ravi Udyawar (filmmaker) has put in is creating a world for Ramayana – I came on board a little later – by the time he had already put in a lot of work.”

“When I saw that world, it kind of knew me. And when you have your partners from the producer side who are equally passionate and are willing to go all the way to create and enable you to be able to create to tell your story in that world. So you have a story that is fantastic belief in our culture, and you have a very interesting way of executing it, and you’ve people who are backing you, these things make it extremely exciting to be a part of the story, and I consider myself very lucky,” said Nitesh Tiwari further.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan stars Arun Govil as ‘Lord Ram’, Dipika Chikhlia as ‘Mata Sita’. Sunil Lahri as ‘Lakshman,’ Dara Singh as ‘Hanuman’, and Arvind Trivedi as ‘Raavan.’

Well, we cannot wait for makers to reveal the cast via an official announcement soon and unveil their first looks!

