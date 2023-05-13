You Watch ‘United Kacche’, ‘Oye Makhna’, ‘Piku’, ‘Dangal’, and ‘Chupke Chupke’ to celebrate quirky, one-of-a-kind families

Families come in all shapes and sizes and they don’t always depend on ties of blood. This International Day of Families, watch stories about conventional and unconventional relationships that are rooted in shared joys and sorrows.

United Kacche

This Yoodlee production is a web series that was released in March 2023 and has garnered much acclaim since then. It revolves around the struggles of illegal South-Asian immigrants (referred to as ‘Kacche’ in slang) in England and follows a small-town guy from Punjab, Tejinder Singh (Sunil Grover) whose visa is about to expire. He soon befriends immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh who share the same plight and even though they live in the constant fear of being nabbed by law enforcers, they take comfort from each other. What emerges in the bargain is a family unit which is unlike any other. This eight-episode series directed by Manav Shah also stars Manu Rishi Chadha, Sapna Pabbi, Satish Shah, Nayani Dixit, Neelu Kohli, and Diksha Juneja and is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Oye Makhna

‘Oye Makhna’ is a romantic entertainer directed by Simerjit Singh. The story revolves around Makhan (Ammy Virk), who falls in love with a stranger ( Tania) at first sight and finds himself in a complicated situation when his uncle (Guggu Gill) fixes his wedding with the wrong girl. Confusion ensues, egoes flare, tempers fly, tears flow, misunderstandings thicken till a twist takes the story to a surprising end. The most endearing part of the film is how a rather quirky family always finds a way to resolve its conflicts. The Punjabi hit produced by Yoodlee Films, released in November 2022 and also stars Sidhika Sharma and Hardeep Gill.

Piku

This 2015 film, directed by Shoojit Sircar is a quirky comedy that portrays the enduring relationship between a father and a daughter, who are often at loggerheads. The story shows how Piku (Deepika Padukone) is often irritated by the eccentricities of her 70-year-old father, Bhashkor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) who constantly interferes in her life. As per his wish, Piku decides to take him to his ancestral home in Kolkata on a road trip and Rana (Irrfan Khan) who agrees to drive them, often gets irritated by Bhashkor’s fussiness. Later an emotional bond between the two. ‘Piku’ is produced by N P Singh, Ronnie Lahiri, and Sneha Rajani, and can be watched on SonyLiv.

Dangal

This biographical sports drama helmed by Nitesh Tiwari narrates the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir Khan), a former amateur wrestler who dreams that his unborn son will win medals for his country. He loses hope when his wife (Sakshi Tanwar) gives birth to four daughters. However when Mahavir realizes that his daughters have a fighting spirit, he decides to train them to be medal winning wrestlers. Slowly and steadily, his daughters, Geetha (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita (Sanya Malhotra) become medal winning athletes and Geeta goes on to win India’s first-ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Siddharth Roy Kapoor, this 2016 movie is currently streaming on Voot, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video.

Chupke Chupke

Released way back in 1975, this Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic is considered to be one of the best comedy dramas in Hindi cinema and very subtly made fun of language chauvinism. The story revolves around well-known academician Parimal Tripathi (Dharmendra), who pretends to be his brother-in-law ’s (Om Prakash) Hindi obsessed driver, Pyare Mohan. What follows is a chain of hilarious misunderstandings and the plot thickens when his friend (Amitabh Bachchan) who is an English professor has to pretend to be a Botany professor to woo a young girl Sudha (Jaya Bhaduri in a delightful cameo). Sharmila Tagore plays the lead. Produced by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and N C Sippy, this ever green comedy is currently streaming on Prime Video, YouTube, and MX Player.

