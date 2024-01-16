Katrina Kaif is one of the few actresses who never think twice before calling a spade a spade. In fact, she does not even shy away from publicly calling out actors during their media interviews. She once called out Aamir Khan during an interview, interrupting the actor who kept calling Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan’s film.

During an interview session, Aamir was engrossed in a conversation with a reputed journalist and was discussing the economics of Ek The Tiger and its performance at the box office. However, he kept saying, “Salman Khan ki picture Ek Tha Tiger.” Katrina decided to put her foot down.

She interrupted the conversation with Komal Nahta and told Aamir Khan, “See, you are doing it again!” Aamir was surprised at this interruption and could not figure out what was wrong. Katrina categorically told the journalist that he repeatedly called it Salman Khan’s film with me sitting beside him. “He does not even know I am in the film!” said the actress.

While Katrina Kaif pointed out the obvious, Aamir hung his head in awkwardness. However, while the clip shared by an Instagram handle bollypopculture, resurfaced on the internet, netizens took turns to troll the actress for calling out Aamir Khan.

A user wrote, “The title literally has ‘TIGER,’ the character that Salman played. It’s not s*xist at all.” Another user pointed out that Aamir was calling it Salman Khan’s film because it is Salman’s film. A comment read, “Because Salman is more famous and successful and senior…? It wasn’t intended to be s*xist y’all think too much.” One more comment read, “Definitely because people went to watch Tiger because of Salman Khan.”

A troll read, “Salman’s character ka naam is in the f*cking title. It’s like saying Pathan is Deepika Padukone’s film!” One more irked user wrote, “Isn’t she just too much? In every interview, she just keeps interrupting and correcting the other person regardless of their seniority.” A third comment read, “She is hidden toxic used Salman to get roles in different movies and did not want to acknowledge also.”

A user reasoned out, “Because Ek Tha Tiger is Salman’s film. Just like Manikarnika was Kangana’s or Gangubai was Alia’s. I know many people come together to create the cinematic magic, but if we have to talk about the protagonist of the film, there’s that!” A troll read, “He knows he just doesn’t want to mention you. She doesn’t get it.”

Some agreed with Katrina Kaif that Aamir didn’t know she was the actress because she did not do anything worth remembering. A user wrote, “He doesn’t know because you did not add anything to the film; even a robot could take your place; it was that irrelevant, your act.” Another comment read, “Picture Salman ke naam se bikti hain to usika naam liya jaayega… waise bhi kaun sa Katrina ne mind blowing acting kar di thi usme utni…” A user trolled the actress and wrote, “Katrina acting kabse karne lagi?” One more dig read, “Dhoom 3 Bhi To Uday Chopra ki film thi!”

A user explained, “Of course, Salman ke naam pe hi tiger hai film ka naam,warna Tigress 1,2,3 hota naam!”

However, there were a bunch of people who agreed that Katrina Kaif was right in calling out Aamir Khan for not acknowledging the actress in the film. A user wrote, “She’s not being rude. She’s pointing out the obvious disrespect casually done by many in the industry.” Another comment read, “S*xism. Those 60-year-old actors can’t do item songs and stunts like Katrina.” A third comment read, “I always respect Katrina for her nonsense comments. She should be the flagbearer of feminism.” A user pointed out, “So many people are hating on Katrina. It just goes to show that even in 2024, women are always looked at as the villains no matter what.”

People even pointed out how Aamir Khan has a certain superiority complex and Katrina Kaif commands and deserves a certain respect. A user wrote, “Just another man enforcing patriarchy even though he often tries to come off as a feminist.” One more comment read, “It’s just an everyday reflection of s*xism that exists in the industry.”

Have a look at the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pop Culture (@bollypopculture)

For more such trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Katrina Kaif Wanted To Make Aamir Khan Dance To S*xy Item Song’ Chikna Charlie’ & Revolutionise Bollywood Like A Boss Lady!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News