The Khans of Bollywood never mince their words and often spill beans on whatever gossip they want to, considering no one would question them for they they enjoy a certain stature in the industry. So once upon a time, Aamir Khan, used a rumour to grab headlines while he was promoting his film Dhoom 3 and the rumour involved none other than his co-star Katrina Kaif and his best friend Salman Khan.

During a media interaction for his film Dhoom 3, the Lagaan actor was in a playful mood, and he decided to take upon some personal questions on Katrina Kaif’s behalf. Questions demanded confirmation of the actress’ alleged love life with her Tiger co-star, whom she was very close to. Though the two never mentioned they were dating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So while the interaction proceeded, Aamir Khan decided to take questions regarding Salman Khan’s wedding. This a question which has been the eternal query of the Hindi Film Industry. But as Aamir started playing upon words, he rather pulled some uncomfortable strings. Scroll down to read what happened during the interaction, which left Katrina red-faced!

A journalist was praising Aamir Khan for his series Satyameva Jayate and mentioned good things are happening with Dhoom Again also releasing. Elaborating, she asked slyly if one more good thing could happen – Salman Ki Shaadi! and asked Aamir what he thought about this?

Aamir sheepishly looked at Katrina and started singing, “Dil Cheez Kya Hai Aap Meri Jaan Lijiye!” leaving the Tiger actress smiling rather uncomfortably. Aamir continued, “Main to kab se keh raha hun Salman ko wo maan nahi raha hai.” He again jokingly looked at Katrina and continued, “Shayad koi aur request kare to maan le shayad…” who still tried to ignore the unannounced dig with an uncomfortable smile.

Since Aamir made the question rather accessible, the journalist grabbed the opportunity and pitched the same question to the Bharat actress. She was nudged continuously by the journalist asking, “Katrina, aap kya kehna chaahengi Salman ki shaadi ke liye.” The actress replied, “I really wish I could have an answer to that.”

Aamir continued his joke and poked Katrina yet again, “Kabhi poocha hai unse?” getting hoots and cheers from the crowd. The actress still struggled, but was visibly stumped as she said, “Yes, I am speechless!”

Seeing Aamir’s keen interest in Salman and Katrina’s personal equation, a journalist quipped that people wanted to see them together for quite some time. He replied, “Main unko dekhna chahta hun ek saath.” The journalist re-confirmed, “Real life mein?” and Aamir obliged, “Haan, real life mein dekhna chahta hun ek saath.” The journalist turned to Katrina after the statement and asked, “Katrina aap raazi hain?”

Aamir then tried to cover up and said, “Mere chahne naa chahne se kya hoga?” Katrina by the time had it enough as she concluded the topic saying, “We can all be seen together anytime. We can have a big party and we’ll be together. Hopefully when Dhoom becomes a big success!”

You can watch the video shared by a Youtube channel called BollywoodCIA here.



For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Deepika Padukone Was Called ‘Priyanka Chopra’ At Met Gala 2019, Here’s What She Did & Netizens Said: “Sad, People Don’t Even Know…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News