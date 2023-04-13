From the past few days, Ranbir Kapoor’s past love life is widely discussed on social media. The debate started with his mother, Neetu Kapoor’s cryptic Insta post that netizens thought was an indirect jibe at his son’s ex-lovers, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Yesterday we brought you Katrina’s statement on being unliked by RK’s mother, where she said, “I am at fault”. Kat and RK dated for around 7 years before calling it quits.

Currently, RK is happily married to Alia Bhatt and both are parenting their newborn baby girl, Raha. On the other hand, Katrina and DP are married to Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh, respectively. Earlier, Kat’s mother made headlines when she posted a cryptic post that many thought was an answer to Neetu Kapoor’s Insta story.

Amid all this drama, Katrina Kaif’s reaction to her breakup has resurfaced on the web. The actress had once called her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor a blessing. Earlier in an interview, when Kat was asked about her parting ways with the actor, she revealed that she’d been compelled to talk about it. Scroll down to know what she said!

Katrina Kaif told Midday, “I couldn’t have dodged the bullet every time. I would have sounded rude if I did that. So, the best thing was to share the bare minimum I wanted to, and be frank enough to accept the reality. We (Kapoor and her) still have respect for each other, and that will not change,”

“When I was going through a separation, one of my sisters was also in the same phase. That’s when I realised that since my life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised, but at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain. I found solace in reading. My friends were also a strong source of support. I don’t have any regrets (about that chapter). I have come out of the experience a lot more mature,” she added further.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3, where she’s reuniting with Salman Khan!

