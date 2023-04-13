Deepika Padukone has been grabbing the headlines for her alleged films recetnly. Firstly for not being a part of Tiger Vs Pathaan and secondly for being a part of Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3. She was recently in news for being a part of a racy number with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Now, a video of the actress has surfaced online where she can be seen in a crop top and low waist jeans dancing to another racy number while the actor just casually watches her dancing. The clip is from a song of her debut film Aishwarya and the Internet is having fun watching the song.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Aishwarya’ was a Kannada language romantic film which marked Deepika Padukone’s film debut. The film released in 2006, an year before her Hindi film debut as Shanti Priya in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Scroll down to read comments on her debut song clip going viral on the internet.

The clip has been shared on Reddit and since then users have been commenting on the thread. One user observed how the song was very similar to Besharam Rang just, infact just a bad quality version of the song. “Put Besharam Rang audio in this video”, wrote one user. “besharam rang in 144p”, wrote another user.

Some commented on the tone and texture of make up in those days. “The make up artists really loved to make everyone look the same in this phase, didn’t they?! Same flat ironed honey brown highlighted hair, same metallic pink or whatever lipstick, even same beaded crop tops, chahe PC ho, ya DP. So funny! Glad some of the actresses found their own look later!”, commented a user.

Some were shocked to know that Om Shanti Om was not Deepika Padukone’s debut film. “Meri Shantipriya aisi nii hosakti….annaraskala”, joked one user. Another user joked, “So now I got the reason why she always mentions OSO as her debut film.”

However, DP fans were quick to defend the actress and argued that she still looks the same. A user was in awe of her beauty and wrote, “She looks the same even today. She has maintained her self well.”

Some haters also grabbed the opportunity to slam the actress for telling lies about her debut film. A user commented, “Just seen a post where she says she has never been on a film set before Om shanti Om. This movie came out in 2006 why lie?!”

You can watch the viral video here and read the comments on the reddit thread.

Deepika Padukone made her Hindi film debut with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She was spotted by Farah Khan in a commercial ad. The Piku actress also starred in a music video by Himesh Reshammiya.

For more such stories stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhediya 2: Announcement Of Varun Dhawan Led Film Attracts Trolls As Questions Arise Over Box Office Performance Of Part 1, “Jab First Part Hi Kisine Nahi Dekha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News