Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 4 is here & this is the day when all the films (released on Friday) go through a test that trade analysts have termed as the ‘Monday test’. Why a test on this particular day? Because during the initial three days (usually the release day and the weekend), any film’s collection is heavily proportionate to the star power it’s releasing with.

Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, in 2018, went from the first day 50.75 crores to 134 crores in week 1 and 145 crores lifetime showing what a rejected film looks like. But, if a movie sustains well on its 1st Monday, it shows how it’s not purely about stardom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is looking like it’ll pass the Monday test with the kind of numbers it’s attracting at the box office. With an underwhelming opening day of 15.81, the film jumped historically on day 2, with a 62.89% jump collecting 25.75 crores.

On day 3, the film maintained a historic streak and earned 26.61 crores. But, we’re here to talk about day 4, and from 26.61 crores Sunday, the film would’ve been termed as ‘crashing’ at a 5-6 crore Monday, but that’s not the case.

With an approx 60% drop (from Sunday), the film has earned in the range of 9-11 crore as of 9.30 PM on day 4 (i.e. 24th April). This is, of course, a respectable drop compared to what the film was termed to be projected as on Day 1. This should take Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s grand total somewhere in the range of 77-79 crore.

Salman Khan’s brothers in the film are played by Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam. The film also features Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu as Bhagyalaxmi’s (Pooja Hegde) relatives who conflict with a criminal. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. It is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram (2014). Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on April 21, 2023, on Eid and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Advance Booking Day 4: Salman Khan Starrer Stays Decent, Healthy Monday Is On The Cards Due To Eid Celebration

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News