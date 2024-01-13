Katrina Kaif has been a diva, and reports about her rumored fallouts, fights, and tantrums have been constant once upon a time. During the 2000s, she made her debut and struggled to make her mark until Salman Khan took her under her wings. Interestingly, she firmly paved her way in non-Salman films and shot to superstardom once she was picked by YRF.

Kat did five roaring hits with the production house, starting with New York, followed by Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and Dhoom 3. Interestingly, directors of New York and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Kabir Khan, and Ali Abbas Zafar connected with Kat dearly, so much so that they turned her Rakhi brothers.

While Kabir Khan again approached Kat for Ek Tha Tiger, which turned into a blockbuster, Ali Abbas Zafar approached her for Gunday, his next film after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Producer Aditya Chopra was very sure of Katrina signing on the dotted line for two reasons – A. Ali worked on the script of Gunday mostly with Katrina at her bachelor pad, and B. She was fond of her Rakhi brother.

But the unthinkable happened. Kat put forth some demands for Gunday, which also starred Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. Her initial ask was for a bigger star since Ranveer and Arjun were comparatively new, and Kat was reportedly not happy to share the screen with them. However, she went further and did something that miffed Aditya Chopra to no bounds.

Katrina, without having a word about Gunday, secretly allocated her dates to Siddharth Anand for Bang Bang with Hrithik Roshan. For the longest time, reports suggested that Aditya Chopra decided to put his foot down against the casting of Katrina Kaif in YRF films. However, all the rumors died a slow death when the actress was back in Tiger Zinda Hai, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Coming back to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Gunday, while Priyanka Chopra replaced Kat, the Fitoor actress has still not worked with Ranveer and Arjun as of yet in her career.

On the work front, Kat is currently winning accolades for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. She was last seen in Tiger 3, produced by Yash Raj Films, starring Salman Khan in the lead.

