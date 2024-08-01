Bollywood is currently having a good time as Bad Newz has done quite well at the box office. With upcoming releases like the espionage thriller Ulajh and the Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which explores themes of love, loss, and redemption, the good times of Bollywood are expected to extend. Additionally, the Telugu film Shivam Bhaje delves into a global conspiracy.

On the OTT front, Netflix India is releasing four titles, including three series and one movie. Highlights include the highly anticipated Unstable Season 2 and a documentary on the acclaimed director SS Rajamouli titled Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli. Over on Amazon Prime, for those feeling nostalgic, Batman: Caped Crusader brings the aesthetic of the 90s Batman: The Animated Series. Additionally, don’t miss Trisha’s first web series, Brinda, a crime investigation thriller on Sony LIV. Read on for our full list of recommendations.

In The Theatres

Ulajh (Hindi)

Ulajh is a dark spy thriller set in the UK, featuring Janhvi Kapoor as a diplomat ensnared in a high-stakes conspiracy. Her character, born of nepotism, navigates a tangled web of intrigue and danger. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, this film promises a brooding atmosphere and relentless suspense.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (Hindi)

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha unfolds the tale of Krishna, imprisoned for multiple murders. He was once deeply in love with Vasudha, but she marries Abhijeet during his incarceration. Now, two decades later, Krishna is released from prison, and the story exudes the quintessential charm of a 90s Bollywood film.

Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan (Tamil)

Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan, directed by Vijay Milton, is a spy thriller featuring a solitary secret agent who assists a woman in financial distress. The trailer also highlights instances of police brutality.

Shivam Bhaje (Telugu)

Shivam Bhaje, starring Ashwin Babu with Digangana Suryavanshi as the female lead, weaves a tale of grand conspiracy, visions of the future, an imminent attack on India, and a serial killer. Following an accident that grants him superhuman powers, the protagonist, a loan agent, finds himself entangled in the midst of it all.

Available on OTT

Disney Plus Hotstar

Kingdom of Planet of Apes (English)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes continues the story from Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes. Caesar, the intelligent chimpanzee, is dead, and generations have passed. Chimpanzees have been divided into different clans. Some are unaware of his existence, while others twist his teachings for their own gain, much like real-life figures.

Netflix

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli

This documentary is about S.S. Rajamouli, celebrating his incredible journey. It features praises for Rajamouli from James Cameron, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Karan Johar, and others, highlighting his storytelling mastery and profound influence on both Indian and global cinema.

Unstable – Season 2 (English)

Unstable is a quirky family and workplace comedy about a billionaire founder and CEO of a biotechnology research firm. As a widower and father, he struggles to connect with his son, who is initially disinterested in the family business. The show delivers mindless comedy and endless fun, making it a delightful watch.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – Season 1 (English)

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is the gripping adaptation of the novel by the same name, previously released on BBC Three and iPlayer in the UK. The story follows a 17-year-old girl who, for a school project, investigates the murder of a fellow student and the subsequent suicide of the girl’s boyfriend, who had confessed to the crime. As she delves deeper, she uncovers dark secrets and twists that keep the tension high and the stakes even higher.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (English)

Bikini Bottom has been swiped by a Texas lab that wants to sell Bikini Bottom residents as cuddly toys. Now, it’s up to SpongeBob SquarePants and his pal Sandy Cheeks to find a way to return Bikini Bottom to the ocean where it belongs.

Amazon Prime Video

Batman: Caped Crusader – Season 01 (English)

If you enjoyed Batman: The Animated Series from 1992, you’ll likely appreciate Batman: Caped Crusader, which shares a similar aesthetic. Though it starts off slowly, it becomes quite enjoyable. In this series, Batman is portrayed as a manipulative character who uses everyone to achieve his goals. Season one consists of 10 episodes, each approximately 24 minutes long.

Sonyliv

Brinda (Telugu)

For a crime investigation thriller with a hint of horror, check out Brinda. Trisha Krishnan makes her web series debut as a cop probing a cult’s ritualistic sacrifice of a young girl. The cast also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, and others. Directed by Surya Manoj Vangala.

Jio Cinema

Dune: Part Two (English)

For science fiction enthusiasts, director Denis Villeneuve offers a visually stunning experience. Cinematographer Greig Fraser’s work is unmatched, creating an aesthetic that is both superb and distinct. The portrayal of Arrakis is remarkably realistic, with more of its landscape and atmosphere explored in this installment. The fight sequences are intense and brutal, adding to the immersive experience.

