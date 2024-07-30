The latest take on Gotham City’s masked superhero, Batman: Caped Crusader, has landed a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The noir animated take, set in the 1940s and developed by Bruce Timm, who helmed the critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series, has garnered rave reviews from critics.

Voiced by Hamish Linklater as Batman: Caped Crusader, the ten episodic series also features the voices of Christina Ricci (Catwoman), Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn and Diedrich Bader as Two-Face.

The series, scheduled to release digitally on August 1, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video, is described as an animated superhero series that follows Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, as he tackles a city filled with corrupt people and criminals. However, unlike the previous iterations of the superhero series Batman, The Caped Crusader is set in the 1940s.

Early reactions to the series suggest Critics love the noirish take. The animated series debuted with a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Witney Seibold, Slashfilm, described Batman: Caped Crusader as “the best piece of Batman media in a decade.” He added, “It’s a breath of fresh air in that it’s attempting to tell a Batman story with creativity, care, and an eye for character.

Collider praised the lead voice actor’s performance, writing, “Hamish Linklater delivers a solid performance as both Batman and Bruce Wayne.”

TV Guide noted, “Linklater switches easily between the hero’s two identities, but his characterization on the page can best be described as “standard Batman.”

Meanwhile, Slant Magazine said the new series lives up to the Iconic legacy of its predecessor, Batman: The Animated Series. They wrote, “Like Batman: The Animated Series, there’s a genuine sense of danger to the show’s criminal world.”

Batman: Caped Crusader will debut on Amazon Prime Video on August 1, 2024.

